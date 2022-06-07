Pascagoula PD looking for missing person Drew Arroyo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of an unidentified female is being sent to the State Crime Lab for autopsy after being discovered Friday morning. According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, HPD responded to a report of a deceased female in the 5300 block of Mississippi 42 just after 9 a.m. Friday.
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A body found on Bear Fork Road near Cochran Road Friday morning is being investigated by authorities in Prichard. The Prichard police chief tells FOX10 News that two city workers found the body when cleaning the area about 8:30 a.m. It was in the area of an abandoned house, but outside.
TERRYTOWN, La. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about the night a Pascagoula woman was shot to death in Louisiana as she tried to buy an iPhone from someone on Facebook Marketplace. We want to warn you, some of the details of Morgan Tyrone’s murder are very disturbing. Daniel...
The Bay St. Louis Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify suspects captured on surveillance cameras in two separate incidents. One of the photos shows two people in hoods and masks outside the Corner Market on Old Spanish Trail on June 1. The pair apparently “made entry” into the building and “took multiple items from within,” according to a Bay P.D. press release.
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect from the May 31 graduation shooting that resulted in the death of 80-year-old grandmother, Augustine Greenwood. The NOPD has issued four arrest warrants related to a homicide that occurred in the Second...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted for questioning in a recent shooting. Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday, May 28, 2022, shooting at the Exxon gas station on U.S. 98. If you have any information on his […]
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man shot late Tuesday night in Biloxi will survive, and police say there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was shot, but the wound wasn’t life-threatening.
The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the Picayune Police Department are asking the public’s help to find a suspect in an attempted murder case. Crime Stoppers posted to social media that Amanti Briscoe is being sought by the Sheriff’s Department on an attempted murder charge and by Picayune on two counts of grand larceny and another for petit larceny.
After two St. Tammany Parish teenagers are found shot in New Orleans East, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives and SWAT team members assisted New Orleans Police in locating a 19-year-old man they say is responsible for shooting two teen…
NEW ORLEANS — A man from Slidell is accused of shooting two teenage girls, one 14-year-old and another 15-year-old, and then leaving them both in critical condition at the intersection of Marques Drive and Chef Menteur Highway. Jordan Mitchell, 19, has been accused of shooting the two teenage girls...
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two new state fishing records were certified in May by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, including one set by a Jackson County man. Phillip Overman of Pascagoula set a new state record for Smooth Puffer (Lagocephalus laevigatus) with a fish weighing in at 10 pounds. The...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience […]
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD) seeking information on the identities of two women seen on security cameras. The sheriff’s department reported that the incident occurred around 8pm on Tuesday, June 7, but they did not provide...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to two homes in the 500 and 600 block of Delk Road where a fight between two men happened. One of them had been stabbed. The man who was stabbed was taken to Forrest […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hattiesburg as two people are being treated for gunshot wounds. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Biloxi Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on Judge Sekul Avenue. Capt. Milton Houseman said police responded to a call about 11:33 p.m. in the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting that happened at Moot Drive. Investigators learned that a vehicle pulled up to the man’s home. The man was shot while standing in his front yard. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest by a 17-year-old juvenile […]
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff who is trying to unseat a six-term Mississippi congressman picked up support Thursday from all the candidates eliminated in this week’s first round of Republican primary voting. Later in the day, Rep. Steven Palazzo dismissed the endorsements of Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and said he wants to debate Ezell before […]
