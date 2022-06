Planning to hit the road? Here's where to fuel up along the way. Whether it’s the aroma of crispy golden hash browns or the stainless steel facade that looks like something salvaged from the 1964 World’s Fair, roadside diners have a timeless allure. Here in New England, the hills, valleys, and shorelines are clattering away with family-run eateries that have been cranking out comfort food, bottomless coffee, and salt-of-the-earth small talk since the New Deal years. Wherever you’re driving, odds are there’s a nourishing diner somewhere in the vicinity waiting to nourish you. Consider these six New England institutions:

