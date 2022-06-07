ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC’s Mark Robinson criticized for saying Christians are ‘called to be led by men’

By Avi Bajpai
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was criticized Tuesday for telling an audience at a Charlotte church last month that Christians are “called to be led by men,” and not women.

A backlash to the comments came after a video of Robinson’s 47-minute-long speech during a service at the Freedom House Church on May 22 surfaced on Monday. The comments were first reported by WRAL .

Robinson, who was elected in 2020 and became the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, spent the bulk of his remarks delivering a lengthy rebuke of social justice, a movement and ideology that has become increasingly popular on the political left. In his relatively short tenure, the lieutenant governor has built a reputation for making controversial and sometimes disparaging comments.

Although proponents say advocating for social justice will help create a more tolerant society, Robinson said that social justice has degenerated society. He also said that social justice has “weaved its way” into multiple industries and areas of life, including education, entertainment, athletics and churches.

In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday, Robinson rejected the notion that he didn’t believe women could be leaders. He cited the example of his mother, who he said “stepped up in a mighty way” when his father died in 1979. His mother worked as a custodian and continued to provide for her five children on her own, which made her “the greatest hero and leader of my life.”

“For someone to insinuate that I don’t believe that women can be leaders, in their homes, and in their communities, and in their churches, and in their state and their nation, is absolutely 100% ridiculous,” Robinson said.

Criticizes people for swapping Bible for social justice

“There’s people that are going to church right now, that will go to church today and listen to a doctrine of social justice, instead of listening to the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” Robinson said in his remarks at Freedom House Church.

He added that because they would follow the ideas of social justice, those people were “on their way to hell.”

“With the best of intentions, of course, but still on their way to hell, because they refuse to acknowledge the true doctrine that saves and directs and guides and gives wisdom.”

Over the course of his remarks, Robinson continued to criticize people who he said had opted to follow the ideology of social justice instead of the ideas and beliefs contained in the Bible.

“Social justice and its lessons is a folly. You know what the Bible says about folly. The Bible says, ‘The same way a dog returns to his vomit, so does a fool to his folly.’ See, people love to say, ‘The Bible is this nice book, it teaches you how to be nice, and you’ve got to be nice and kind all the time,’” Robinson said.

“I would encourage you to read the words of our God,” he added. “He was not playing, and he is not playing with you now. You think because he took his hand off of you and allowed you to make the choice between heaven and hell, that hell is still not hot?”

Pushing back against the social justice movement

Toward the end of his remarks, Robinson discussed ways that people opposed to social justice ideology could push back against it.

Robinson appeared to say that as a Black man and a Christian, he was tired of putting up with an expectation to complain or protest about hardship. He proceeded to mock spiritual songs and hymns that have been popular in the African-American community for decades or longer, including “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen” and “We Shall Overcome.”

“Not one time in my life when I faced adversity did I say, “You know, I shall overcome,’” Robinson said. “My God tells me that when I face adversity, that number one, I am to stand up like a man. M-A-N! Unbend your back and stand up like a man!”

He told the audience they should also “look at your family and say, ‘Stand back, I got this,’” and “put on the whole armor of God ... and then do like David — go into battle and take the head of your enemy, in God’s name.”

After that, Robinson said, “We are called to be the Christians that God has called us to be.”

He paused for a moment and said he was “getting ready to get in trouble,” before he continued: “We are called to be led by men.”

A few people in the audience cheered before he added, “God sent women out when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, (he) sent David. Not Davita — David.”

Pushback from Democrats and Republicans

Robinson’s comments, particularly his remarks about God calling on men to lead and not women, were quickly criticized.

Rachel Stein, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter that top Republican figures who hadn’t addressed Robinson’s comments or criticized them were signaling their “endorsement” of what he said.

“Mark Robinson is not only wrong, he denigrates the incredible leadership work of so many women who are leaders in their communities, and in elected office across NC,” said Jasmine Beach-Ferrara , a Christian minister and Buncombe County commissioner who is running for Congress from the 11th district in the western part of the state. “GOP leaders need to denounce these remarks.”

In the state legislature, the female members of the Senate Democratic Caucus also issued a letter condemning the lieutenant governor’s remarks.

“Women across the country — progressives and conservatives — are stepping up to lead. In these uncertain times, we need more women leaders,” the letter states.

“What we don’t need are politicians using their bully pulpit to literally bully women. We strongly condemn Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson’s pattern of misogynistic remarks against women. He has shown us who he really is; and he is clearly threatened by women in positions of power.”

Robinson also received some pushback from members of his own party.

Brent Woodcox, an attorney who works as a senior policy counsel for Republican leadership in the General Assembly, wrote on Twitter : “I don’t know that alienating an entire gender is the most solid strategy if you are planning a run for statewide office.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

