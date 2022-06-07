ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

19-year-old dies after calling 911 to say stranger shot her in apartment, AZ cops say

By Daniella Segura
 3 days ago

Arizona police are looking into the death of a 19-year-old woman who called 911 to say she had been shot by an “unknown person” in her apartment, police said.

Gilbert Police Department responded to the call on Saturday, June 4, at about 2 a.m. to find the woman, Rachel Hansen, had been injured with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.

Hansen was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

“Our thoughts are with Hansen’s family and friends,” police said.

A friend of Hansen’s, Cheyenne Walters, told Arizona’s Family that Hansen had just visited her home on Friday evening.

“My heart dropped. My heart sank. I immediately called her, it went straight to voicemail. It wasn’t even a single ring, it went straight to voicemail,” Walters told the TV station. “That was a huge shock because you don’t think not even 24 hours after you see someone that their life is going to be taken from them.”

The police department asks for anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 or submit information through its Submit A Tip portal .

Gilbert is about 22 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

