ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

By Michael Murney
Chron.com
Chron.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

True Texas Project has focused on the DFW area in the past. They're now pushing into Harris...

www.chron.com

Comments / 15

Brandon Milligan
3d ago

True Texas Project - (from their website) We believe in limited government, national sovereignty, fiscal responsibility, personal responsibility, rule of law, and the traditional 2-party system.This is far right? Helping the VFW? This article is complete garbage. Nice journalism.....

Reply(1)
2
Related
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in choosing the best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas. Whether you’re looking for some traditional Italian fare on a Friday night or want to impress your date with something more creative but still authentic, we have you covered. Italians are known for their love of food, and Houston is no exception.
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

Houston Fox Station Adds Remeisha Shade as Weather Anchor

Remeisha Shade will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV as weekday evening weather anchor. Starting in September, Shade will join Mike Iscovitz, Lena Maria Arango and John Dawson on the weekday 5, 6, 9, and 10 p.m. newscasts. “Remeisha was inspired to pursue a career in meteorology as a teenager...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Harris County, TX
Society
County
Harris County, TX
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Society
Harris County, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Tomball, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Cypress, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

‘I can’t remember what meat tastes like’: 18 Houston-area residents share how they’re coping with inflation

HOUSTON – Inflation is pushing up prices on everything from gas to eggs. During the 12-month period that ended in April, consumer prices increased 8.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of gasoline rose an average of 43.6% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 33.3%, used cars and trucks nearly 23%, eggs 14.3%.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Huffines
Person
Wayne Christian
fox44news.com

Texas State Senator shares new details on Lopez’s escape

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Harris County Attorney wins lawsuit against cement

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, along with the Attorney General of Texas, resolved an environmental enforcement action against Sesco Cement, Corp. for violations of state environmental laws at a cement packaging and distribution facility in East Harris County. Sesco agreed to pay $480,000 in civil penalties, pay the County’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#East Texas#Houston Police Department#Central Texas#Republican Primaries#Texas Project#Google Earth#The Vfw Post#Ttp#Vfw Post 8905
washingtonlatest.com

What Does It Mean When Greg Abbott Calls the Uvalde Gunman ‘Evil’?

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, began his press conference on the day of the Uvalde massacre not with policy but theology. He said, “Evil swept across Uvalde today. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face must have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/10/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Awesome 98

Houston, Texas Woman Forced to Shoot Stalker Who Kicked in Front Door

Its not uncommon for some of us to have some jokes about having a stalker amongst our friends. Thing is, having a real stalker is not fun at all. Personally, I've never had a stalker, but I have had a fan or two get a little too aggressive. That alone is scary enough to get away from. A Houston woman was having to deal with a real life stalker with what seems like a real life threating pursuit that ended up with him getting shot.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

How Pearland's location, regional population is drawing health-related industries near Hwy. 288

The city of Pearland has become an attractive destination for multiple medical-related businesses, including providers, manufacturers and research companies. Since 2015, companies like Lonza, Memorial Hermann and HCA Houston Healthcare have opened facilities along or near Hwy. 288 in Pearland. “We’ve created a real destination in the [Hwy.] 288 corridor,”...
PEARLAND, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
977
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy