Causes of death revealed in case of Florida mom, twins found decomposing in car

A Florida mother who was found decomposing in her car with her 3-year-old twins had killed them by poisoning them with methamphetamine before she died by suicide, officials said.

Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her two tots, Olivia and Adam Dryer, all had methamphetamine in their systems when they were discovered inside a parked vehicle in Melbourne, Florida, on March 20, news channel WPTV reported .

The Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the twins’ deaths homicide and determined that they died of methamphetamine intoxication.

The autopsy found that their mother died by suicide after overdosing on a combination of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Langhorst’s father, Randy Langhorst, previously told reporters that he had not spoken to his daughter since March 11 and had contacted the police to help find her. He speculated at the time that drugs may have played a role in the deaths.

The mother and children were discovered deceased after a passerby called 911 to report a “bad stench” coming from the parked vehicle with fogged-up windows.

Andrea Langhorst and her two children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, all had methamphetamine in their systems when they were discovered inside a parked vehicle. The Melbourne Police Department

Officials said Andrea Langhorst died by suicide. Google Maps

Police said it appeared the family was living transiently out of the vehicle along the east coast of Florida.

Randy Langhorst said in March that his daughter — who had several drug arrests on her rap sheet — was “smart as a whip” and a “free spirit” who “lived her life to the beat of her own drummer.” He also said her twins were her “pride and joy.”