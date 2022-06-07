Kansas State Wildcats add home game against Sun Belt team to future football schedule

The Kansas State football team has added a new opponent to one of its future schedules.

K-State will host Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt Conference at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in 2027. The game is scheduled for Sept. 11 that year . It will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The Wildcats will pay the Eagles an undisclosed sum (likely six figures) to play the standalone game in Manhattan. There are no plans for a return game at Georgia Southern.

Now that K-State has agreed to a contract with Georgia Southern, the Wildcats only have one remaining hole to fill in their nonconference schedules through 2027. Their schedule is full through 2026.

Next season, they will play South Dakota, Missouri and Tulane at home. Future opponents include Southeast Missouri, Troy, Tennessee-Martin, Tulane, Arizona, North Dakota, Army, Missouri State, Washington State, Colorado and Rutgers.

Georgia Southern is coming off a 3-9 season that saw the Eagles make a coaching change. They hired Clay Helton after he was let go by Southern California.

If both Chris Klieman and Helton remain at their current jobs for the next five years, Georgia Southern at K-State could be an interesting coaching matchup in 2027.

Future K-State nonconference football opponents

2022 - South Dakota, Missouri, Tulane

2023 - Southeast Missouri, Troy, at Missouri

2024 - Tennessee-Martin, at Tulane, Arizona

2025 - North Dakota, Army, at Arizona

2026 - Missouri State, Washington State, Tulane

2027 - Georgia Southern, at Colorado, TBA