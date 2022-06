OPA LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market tenants will have more time to make their next move when it comes to relocating their small businesses. According to a letter sent to residents and business owners of Opa-locka, the city has reached an agreement with RER Outdoor, the flea market operator, to move vendors to a new location within the city and allow them an additional 90 days to relocate their businesses. Tenants now have until Sept. 30.

