Saint Louis, MO

The State of Missouri now has a “Toasted Ravioli” restaurant

By Mark Hespen
 2 days ago
A restaurant has opened in Missouri that has a menu dedicated to different types of Toasted Ravioli from original to dessert ravioli the menu will make your mouth water!. According to an article from stlmag.com, there is a new restaurant that has opened in St. Louis that is all about the...

feastmagazine.com

The newest line of Red Hot Riplets is infused with a special ingredient: cannabis

“Twice Baked” takes on a new meaning as the name of a new Red Hot Riplets chip – one that’s infused with cannabis. Missouri cannabis manufacturer Vivid and St. Louis-based snack maker Old Vienna have partnered to create “Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets.” The THC-infused potato chips will be available in dispensaries around St. Louis by June 8, and in dispensaries statewide by June 15. The product will be sold to medical marijuana patients under Vivid’s Missouri Own brand of edibles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Sabroso Is a St. Louis Chef's Love Song to Mexican Cuisine

The first inkling that Sabroso Cocina Mexicana (1146 Old Saint Charles Road, St. Ann; 314-918-5037) is anything but a standard Tex-Mex restaurant comes courtesy of the queso fundido. Rather than having the characteristic unctuous, Velveeta-like texture with a negligible amount of chorizo folded in its liquid form, Sabroso's queso fundido is a sizzling, fajita-like marvel. Instead of a dip, this version is a thin, molten hunk of mild white cheese that's flecked with green chiles, red peppers, chorizo and corn and served on a sizzling platter. The skillet is so hot that the cheese caramelized on the bottom, giving it a delectable nutty flavor; by the time it's placed on the table, the concoction hardens on its underside to the point that it can be sliced and rolled into one of the accompanying warm flour tortillas. Once you experience such magic, you wonder why it's served any other way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Hoffmanns acquire Hillermann Nursery and Florist

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Monday said it has acquired another St. Louis-area nursery in a deal it says expands the Florida-based firm's vast agricultural portfolio. Hillermann Nursery and Florist, of Washington, Missouri, becomes the third such regional nursery the company has acquired within the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

KMOV signs St. Louis native to reporting ranks

Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to […] The post Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

