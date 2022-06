ROSWELL — Residents who pay the city of Roswell for utilities, taxes, court fees and other services using a credit card may have to pay a 2.5% transaction fee soon. Credit card transaction fees are commonly charged for services and are often worked into the price of goods at retail establishments. Up to this point, the city of Roswell has absorbed the merchant fees and not passed them on to residents.

