Boat mechanic in Miami

MIAMI - It has happened again. There has been another deadly fatal accident on busy N.E. 82nd St. that leads to I-95 and that has been plagued by speeding for the past two decades.This time, cell phone and ring camera video show some dramatic images.A cell phone video that has been posted on Twitter shows a Lamborghini engulfed in flames after the accident happens at 1:15 a.m. in front of an apartment building at 151 N.E. 82nd St.Ring camera video obtained from a neighbor by CBS4 also shows electrical wires crackling and popping after the car strikes a pole and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO