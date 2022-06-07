ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat mechanic in Miami

By mannyesco Miami Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Does anyone know of a mechanic down in Miami that works on...

forums.floridasportsman.com

tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Lamborghini driver killed in crash in NE Miami

MIAMI - It has happened again. There has been another deadly fatal accident on busy N.E. 82nd St. that leads to I-95 and that has been plagued by speeding for the past two decades.This time, cell phone and ring camera video show some dramatic images.A cell phone video that has been posted on Twitter shows a Lamborghini engulfed in flames after the accident happens at 1:15 a.m. in front of an apartment building at 151 N.E. 82nd St.Ring camera video obtained from a neighbor by CBS4 also shows electrical wires crackling and popping after the car strikes a pole and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Thieves steal $900k worth of watches in Miami

MIAMI – Detectives are searching for a group of thieves who stole $900k worth of watches from Grobartig Watch Co. in Miami. Surveillance video shows the group on May 1 rummaging through the luxury watches at Grobartig Watch Co. at 13501 Southwest 128th St., in Kendall. Detectives are asking...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
WSVN-TV

Roadway closure due to crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Beach caused a temporary closure of the roadway. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near 45th Street and Pine Tree Drive around 5 a.m., Saturday. FPL is on the scene assisting with this process. No injuries were reported. Pine Tree...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man fatally shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of...
MIAMI, FL
floridasportsman.com

SFWMD RECREATION MEETING- MONDAY JUNE 13 AT 5 PM IN PERSON OR ZOOM

IF YOU RECREATE FROM ORLANDO TO THE KEYS ON THE ALMOST 1 MILLION ACRES OF SOUTH FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT LAND AND AJOINING WATER...KISSIMMEE CHAIN, LAKE OKEECHOBEE, STAS, WCAS ,ETC...YOU SHOULD ATTEND THESE RECREATIONS MEETINGS....FISH HUNT BIKE BOAT INCLUDING AIR BOATS CAMP HORSEBACK RIDE. MEETING IS AT THE DISTRICT OFFICES IN WEST PALM BEACH, 3300 GUN CLUB RD.....OR ON ZOOM.....GO TO THE DISTRICT WEB PAGE AND CLICK ON MEETINGS FOR THE LINK.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
#Stroke#Vehicles#Boat
Miami New Times

Who — or What — Is Ripping Cats in Half in Weston?

When Sergio Rodriguez's family found their cat, Bean, dead in their Weston neighborhood last week, they only recovered half of him. As Rodriguez described the incident in a Facebook post, only the front portion of the cat's small, furry gray body was there in the grass — severed with seemingly surgical precision.
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies from gunshot wound in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 transported following fiery crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized following a fiery crash in Miami. The crash happened near Northeast 82nd Street, at around 1:15 a.m., Friday. Miami Fire Rescue said a Lamborghini with two occupants hit a pole before becoming engulfed by flames. 7News received video...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Homestead 40-year-old wins $5 million, top prize on scratch-off game

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 40-year-old Homestead man won the top prize of $5 million from the Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. Ray Fundora claimed the prize at the lottery’s Miami district office and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,815,000. Fundora...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman saves dog from alligator in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog caught in the jaws of an alligator is alive thanks to a woman who was nearby to make a stunning save. Wednesday afternoon, in the backyard of a home in Plantation, a pet owner’s worst nightmare became a reality. The home, located near...
PLANTATION, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Return of the Miami Goombay Festival

After a five-year absence, the free Goombay Festival, sponsored by the city of Miami, is coming back to Coconut Grove this weekend, June 11-12. Helping to usher in the festival’s return is this year’s Goombay Queen, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson. Coconut Grove, and Miami as a whole, has...
WSVN-TV

1 hospitalized after shooting at Publix in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood. 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the grocery store located off Tyler Street, just before 10:45 p.m., Friday. Witnesses said an aggressive man was trying...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Driver Killed, Passenger Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami

A driver was killed and his passenger was hospitalized after a fiery crash in a Miami neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene near the 100 block of Northeast 82nd Street, where the area was heavily damaged after the crash. A neighbor's Ring camera across the street captured the...
MIAMI, FL

