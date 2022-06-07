Rays send Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A, call up Luke Bard

Ryan Yarbrough, left, leaves the mound after being taken out as manager Kevin Cash, right, and catcher Mike Zunino wait for a reliever to arrive from the bullpen during the third inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday at Tropicana Field. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have optioned struggling left-hander Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham.

Yarbrough last pitched Sunday, allowing six runs and eight hits to the White Sox without getting through the second inning.

Right-handed reliever Luke Bard, a mid-spring training addition on a minor-league deal, was called up. Bard was suspended 10 games earlier this season at Durham after being ejected from a game for using an illegal substance.

Yarbrough was 0-3 with a 5.65 ERA in seven games. His spot in the rotation comes up Saturday, and it seems possible, if not likely, that Shane Baz will be activated to pitch either Friday or Saturday.

