ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays send Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A, call up Luke Bard

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ksqzm_0g3PO1Ki00
Ryan Yarbrough, left, leaves the mound after being taken out as manager Kevin Cash, right, and catcher Mike Zunino wait for a reliever to arrive from the bullpen during the third inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday at Tropicana Field. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have optioned struggling left-hander Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham.

Yarbrough last pitched Sunday, allowing six runs and eight hits to the White Sox without getting through the second inning.

Right-handed reliever Luke Bard, a mid-spring training addition on a minor-league deal, was called up. Bard was suspended 10 games earlier this season at Durham after being ejected from a game for using an illegal substance.

Yarbrough was 0-3 with a 5.65 ERA in seven games. His spot in the rotation comes up Saturday, and it seems possible, if not likely, that Shane Baz will be activated to pitch either Friday or Saturday.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect wanted in two Tampa murders drowns in Missouri river, authorities say

TAMPA — A suspect wanted by Tampa police in connection to two homicides reportedly drowned in a Missouri river over the weekend. Sherron David McCombs, Jr., 22, was swimming at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, Missouri, about 3 p.m. Sunday when he began to panic, went underwater and did not resurface, according to KFVS-TV, which cited information provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Legends Given A Fitting Tribute By The Rays

2022 is the final year that we will ever see Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina don baseball uniforms, so it’s fitting that the two of them are sharing their final season together, with Pujols returning to the St. Louis Cardinals after 10 years away. On Thursday, the Cardinals took...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Durham, NC
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Durham, NC
Sports
Inside The Rays

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

Here is the complete Tampa Bay Rays schedule for the 2022 season, with dates, locations and game times. This will be updated constantly with results and links to game stories, plus any adjustments to the schedule will be made here in real time as well, so bookmark this story and refer to it often.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Twins play the Rays in first of 3-game series

LINE: Rays -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Minnesota has a 33-26 record overall and an 18-13 record at home. The Twins have hit 69 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tampa Bay Times

Largo man missing three limbs when found in gator-infested lake, police say

LARGO — The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when he was found in an alligator-infested lake on May 31, according to Largo police. “When Sean McGuinness was recovered last week, he was observed to be missing three limbs,” said Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo. “The sergeant expects the final report from the Medical Examiner to be released approximately two months after the incident date.”
LARGO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Luke Bard
Person
Shane Baz
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Michael Fulmer

As the Mariners wrap up their current nine-game road trip, it would be hard to call it anything less than a success. The key to their recent winning ways has largely been their pitching. Aside from two disappointing Robbie Ray starts, Seattle's starters have gotten deep into games and the...
SEATTLE, WA
Tampa Bay Times

Woman killed trying to cross U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, troopers say

PALM HARBOR — A 36-year-old Hudson woman was fatally struck by a car early Thursday as she tried to cross U.S. 19, troopers said. The crash happened about 3:35 a.m. as the woman was trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Bilgore Grove Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman stepped off the median and walked into the path of a sedan heading north in the inside lane.
PALM HARBOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Petersburg#The White Sox
Tampa Bay Times

White Americans fear crazy white people, too | Letters

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man arrested in slaying of friend in Largo

Largo police arrested a Tampa man Wednesday in connection with a May shooting and stabbing. Thomas Henderson, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, court records show. When Eddie Allen Jr. didn’t show up for work on May 20, police did a welfare check at his mobile home at 1100 Donegan Road. The owner of the home found Allen naked on the living room floor with a pillow over his head. He had been stabbed in the neck and shot in the face, according to an autopsy. No guns were found in the home.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy