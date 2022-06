BROWNVILLE — The Brownville Junction High School Alumni Association has awarded scholarships to children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of members of the group since 1983. While the amounts and the number of scholarships has varied, most years a minimum of eight scholarships have been awarded according to grade point average over all that time. The amounts of the scholarships started at $400 and $500 each in the early years and for the last few years each scholarship had been in the amount of $2,000.

BROWNVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO