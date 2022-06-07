KDOT warns against placement of political signs on Kansas highways

KANSAS (KSNT) – Warning! The public is not allowed to place political signs on public highways, the Kansas Department of Transportation warned on Tuesday.

KDOT is cautioning Kansans to not place any kind of political or business advertisements on the state’s property. The only kind of signs allowed on the 9,500-mile state highway system is those placed by the department. All jurisdiction over interstates comes from KDOT.

While KDOT has not had to take legal action related to unlawfully posted signs, KDOT Director of Communications Steve Hale said the signs will be removed without notice.

Hale said KDOT maintains about 150,000 acres along Kansas highways, and while boundaries are not specifically marked, fencing, crops, and trees can signal, where the right of way ends and private property begins.

If maintenance crews find prohibited advertising on the state’s right of way, they will be removed without notice and taken to the closest KDOT office. If signs are not retrieved before the election, they will be destroyed.

Any private property that borders the state’s right of way, is fair game if people placing the signs obtain permission from the property owner.

In 2015, a state law was passed in relation to the placement of campaign signs on the city or county-owned property that does not apply to state highway right of way. People who want to place signs on city streets should talk with their local jurisdiction about the rules for their area.

Questions for KDOT can be addressed at 785-296-3585.

