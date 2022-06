Effective: 2022-06-11 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, extensive agricultural lowland flooding occurs along the shoreline from Van Buren downstream to Lavaca. Hickman Bluff Road and Highway 255 west of Lavaca will flood. Some rural roads near Lavaca are impassable. Much of Kelley Park northwest of downtown Fort Smith is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO