Maricopa County confirms 1st probable case of monkeypox in Arizona

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say crews helped rescue three people in the Camelback Mountain area on June 9. According to a statement, the rescues began in the morning, when crews were called out to Echo Canyon Trail for reports of an adult man who was overcome by the heat. Crews later found the 69-year-old man up the trail. That man was later taken to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO