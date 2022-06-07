Maricopa County confirms 1st probable case of monkeypox in Arizona

Are healthcare providers doing enough to protect your personal information? Hackers are accessing sensitive health data more than ever and this could directly impact you in Arizona. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum reports.
PHOENIX - A woman was found dead at one of Phoenix's most popular hiking trails, Piestewa Peak, on the afternoon of Friday, June 10. "This is being reported as a death investigation of an adult female," the Phoenix Police Department said. "Officers located an adult female, obviously deceased. The adult female was located wearing clothing consistent with hiking, and no signs of trauma were located on the body."
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office plans to fire a prosecutor who filed false gang charges against protesters back in 2020. The charges filed against more than a dozen demonstrators in October 2020 were ultimately dropped, but not before setting off a months-long landslide of controversy that ended in a one-day suspension of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and the reassignment of three assistant chiefs.
PHOENIX - More Phoenix-area freeway closures and restrictions are set to go into effect this weekend while Arizona Dept. of Transportation crews work on a variety of repairs and improvement projects. I-17 The northbound on-and off-ramps and the southbound off-ramp will be closed at Greenway Road from 9 p.m. on...
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say crews helped rescue three people in the Camelback Mountain area on June 9. According to a statement, the rescues began in the morning, when crews were called out to Echo Canyon Trail for reports of an adult man who was overcome by the heat. Crews later found the 69-year-old man up the trail. That man was later taken to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista police officer accused of computer tampering has resigned from his job, according to authorities. Raymond Pyle was suspected of accessing information in the police department and state database for personal reasons. Police said Pyle resigned on June 7 after being indicted last Thursday...
SMITHSBURG, Md. - Three people are reportedly dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to authorities. FOX News confirms that the shooting happened at Columbia Machine on 12900 block of Bikle Road near Smithsburg High and Middle Schools. Maryland State Police confirmed to FOX 5...
Pain in the gas: Price for a gallon of gas passed $4 in all 50 states. A sheriff’s department in Michigan cited soaring gas prices in an announcement Tuesday that it would be reducing its deputies’ responses to non-urgent calls for service. Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said in...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The 9-month-old baby at the center of a home invasion in Buckeye has been found safe hours after an AMBER Alert was issued around 3:45 p.m. on June 10. The Buckeye Police Department says the baby, Raylon Tucker, and his mother, Jessica Jones Angulo, 19, went...
MILLCREEK, Utah - A Utah woman and the son she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago have been reunited — and it turns out they have more in common than shared genes. According to KSTU, Holly Shearer put her son up for adoption when she became pregnant at 15 years old. She decided to give her baby to Brian and Angela Hulleberg, who struggled with infertility.
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Fire Department say three people were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire. The fire happened in the area of Power and Broadway Roads. Fire officials say the fire affected three units in the 20-unit building. Fire officials say when crews arrived,...
Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a Mesa neighborhood back in May, police said. On May 15, officers visited a neighborhood near Alma School and Broadway Road on a shooting call and discovered 98 bullets scattered within a quarter-mile radius on one street.
PHOENIX - A suspect has been hospitalized after reportedly being shot during an attempted carjacking in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened on June 8 near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. During the attempted carjacking, citizens intervened, and one of them reportedly shot the suspect. The suspect was...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman is dead after being found unresponsive in a tub at a Scottsdale spa on Thursday, police said. The incident happened at around 3:41 p.m. near Chauncey Lane and Scottsdale Road on June 8. "An adult woman in her early 50s was found unresponsive in a...
Comments / 0