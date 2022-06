People love a good optical illusion. Maybe it has to do with the fact that some of us were raised on Where's Waldo books growing up, or those '90s optical illusion posters that had throngs of kids staring at a wall for a few minutes in an attempt to see a shark, astronaut, giant bowl of ice cream, or whatever-the-heck was supposed to be hiding behind an assortment of colors and designs that seem like they were definitely conceived during an acid trip.

2 DAYS AGO