Imagine you didn’t have a parent or other supportive guardian in your life when you transitioned from child to adult. In this state, according to a recent California Youth Transitions to Adulthood Study and administrative data from California’s state child welfare data system, almost a third of foster youth (30.9%) reported that they were homeless after aging out of the foster care system. The lack of supportive adult figures in these young adults’ lives is a big reason, said Carolyn Olsen, executive director and co-founder of Santa Clarita Valley’s Fostering Youth Independence, otherwise known as FYI.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO