ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR- RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record heat, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area Monday, and with very low humidity and well above normal temperatures, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains Monday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11AM through 9PM on Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zones 223 and 224, which includes the eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains and the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from late Monday morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zones 223 and 224, which includes the eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223 AND 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223 AND 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 223 and 224. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts... Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR- RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record heat, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area Monday, and with very low humidity and well above normal temperatures, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...The Northeast Highlands and Northeast Plains both Sunday and Monday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR- RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record heat, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area Monday, and with very low humidity and well above normal temperatures, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...The Northeast Highlands and Northeast Plains both Sunday and Monday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy