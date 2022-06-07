Severe Weather Alert Day begins as strong storms re-enter the region Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some early morning clouds, sunshine will be back with us by the afternoon. While yesterday turned a little soggy at times late for us, we managed to avoid the worst of the storms. We knew it was a long shot because the ingredients just weren’t there. Today, it’s a different story. We will likely see some clouds this morning, but later today, it will look and feel like a beautiful spring day ... in June. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth! The cold front that moved through will keep us in the mid to upper 70s for highs. A few locations could get close to 80.

