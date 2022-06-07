ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Alert Day begins as strong storms re-enter the region Wednesday

By Evan Hatter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a stormy start to the work week and more is on the way as we head into the middle of it. In fact, we have issued a Severe Weather Alert Day in preparation for the return of strong storms on Wednesday. Tonight...

