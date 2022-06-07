ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sikeston football has full summer of activities ahead

By Dennis Marshall/Standard Democrat
semoball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIKESTON — It’s that time of year again. Sikeston coaches and players are anxious to get back to work and they won’t have to wait much longer. The end of offseason conditioning is just around the corner as the team will return to the football field next week for the first...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Streaking Through Cape Girardeau

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a growing national fad streaked through Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The craze was simply called "streaking." In March of 1974, Southeast Missouri State University students jumped out of their clothes and onto the bandwagon as streaking debuted on the campus. The Towers dormitory complex was the most popular center of Cape's naked runners and on one warm Wednesday night in March of 1974, 75 guys and two girls gathered for the largest Cape Girardeau streak. Someone gave the signal and the students shed their clothing and set out on a breezy jog through dorms, over terraces, and across the campus. Hundreds of students and townspeople stopped to watch, many cheering, encouraging the group of streakers.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in connection with Charleston, Mo. homicide

Heartland college and medical center team up to help meet health care workforce needs. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Three Rivers Community College to address the healthcare workforce needs in the Heartland. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. An economist weighs in on Marion this week as...
CHARLESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#A Time For Us#Red And Black#American Football#Sports#The Lindenwood 7v7#The Sikeston 7v7#Bulldogs
westkentuckystar.com

Cato to open new store in Kentucky Oaks Mall

Charlotte-based Cato will open a new store at Kentucky Oaks Mall on June 23rd. Cato is a leading women's retailer of value-priced apparel, accessories, jewelry, and shoes. The new Cato location will be located next to Foot Locker. Jackie Humphrey of Paducah has been named store manager for the new location.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound in Scott County

A semi rollover crash blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County for a couple of hours early Tuesday morning. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Riverfront Market to hold Marketeers Day later this month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Riverfront Market will be holding Marketeers Day next week in honor of the children who attend the market each week: the Marketeers!. According to a release from Old Town Cape, Saturday, June 18 will be dedicated as Marketeers Day. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street and will provide free nutrition and market focused children’s activities, live music, and live dance demonstrations.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hoffman Family Fireworks to give live demonstration this weekend

(KFVS) - With July 4 just around the corner, one Heartland business plans to give a live demonstration of the fireworks it’s selling. Hoffman Family Fireworks will host a free firework demonstration this weekend, giving attendees a chance to prepare for what to expect out of it’s products before purchasing.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

A semi rollover crash is blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County early Tuesday morning. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. I-55 southbound near...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 1 injured in crash with shooting victims in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a crash in Sikeston Sunday night. Another person was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. Two people involved in the crash had gunshot wounds that stemmed from a shooting in Charleston. The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Main...
kbsi23.com

2 injured in shooting early Sunday in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people were shot and received non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning in Carbondale. A large crowd gathered in the 200 block of West Main Street on June 5 around 2:57 a.m. While police were monitoring the crowd, officers heard gunshots and the crowd became...
darnews.com

Poplar Bluff man shot Tuesday

A Poplar Bluff resident was shot Tuesday in Ripley County, according to officials. The adult male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the head, said Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton. The man was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wsiu.org

The Carbondale Splash Park opens a rain-out line

The Super Splash Park in Carbondale now has a Rain-Out Phone Line. Officials say if the weather looks questionable or if you are unsure if they're open, call the Rain-Out Line to stay up-to-date with closures. You can dial 618-629-6200 and press "1" for the Splash Park.
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX2Now

Former Missouri police chief sentenced for excessive force

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former police chief in southeast Missouri has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for violating a woman’s civil rights. Marc Tragesser, the former chief in Marble Hill, was sentenced Tuesday for using excessive force during a custody dispute. Prosecutors said that...
MARBLE HILL, MO
KFVS12

Juneteenth Day of Freedom events to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth events June 13-19. The events include:. Meet at Rock Hill Baptist Church at 5 p.m. March down Main Street to Woodlawn Cemetery. Following a ceremony at the cemetery, return to Rock Hill via Walnut Street. A program will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church featuring Marlene Rivera and Troupe.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

DUNKLIN-PEMISCOT COUNTY LINE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Lincoln MKX was driving on the wrong side of eastbound 412, about 4 miles east of Kennett, and was hit head-on by a 1994 Oldsmobile town car. The Oldsmobile then hit a 2002 Freightliner.
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Man arrested in connection to Osceola shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Blytheville man is behind bars after police said two teenagers were shot. Officers arrested Jordan Harvey for multiple charges, including eight counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of first-degree battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on June...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One man died and another was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle head-on crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 8:23 a.m. June 7 on U.S. Highway 412, four miles east of Kennett in Pemiscot County. According to the crash report, 74-year-old...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy