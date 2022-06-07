ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden 'encouraged, optimistic' after update on gun talks -White House

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYUVk_0g3PMgJY00

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden was "optimistic" about bipartisan efforts to move forward on gun-violence legislation after receiving a briefing from Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"We haven't seen this type of ... coming together from both sides in a very long time. It's been decades," Jean-Pierre said. "So, he's encouraged. He is optimistic about what he is seeing, about what he is hearing."

"He also believes that any step forward is important," she added, noting that Biden would continue to "call for ... comprehensive gun reform."

Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 15

Bojack
3d ago

Biden has been screwing America, since day one. Now he is playing around with the gun issue. He needs to calm down, and forget about guns!

Reply(2)
16
The Old Cat!
3d ago

The Democrats are still tying to distract from the issues by rendering more lip service on gun control. The dummies ought to know better with the midterm elections 5 months away!😡🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post

Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy