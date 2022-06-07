Jimmie Allen To Explain Why Some Of His Latest Work Is His 'Most Personal'

Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen plans to debut another song ahead of his third full-length album’s release. It’s “one of the most personal songs” on the whole project, and the “Freedom Was A Highway” hitmaker hinted that he’d share more details about it later.

On Tuesday (June 7), Allen took to social media to share a 36-second snippet of “Settle On Back,” one of the songs on Tulip Drive — a project named after the street Allen’s grandmother lived on in Delaware — that’s set to release on June 24. Allen dubbed the song “one of my favorites from this new album,” and promised to “explain later” why it’s such a personal track.

Allen will celebrate Tulip Drive ’s release with an exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party presented by AT&T Dream In Black. The 17-track project will include a few songs fans will recognize, including “Down Home” and “On My Way,” a reimagined song with Jennifer Lopez from her latest movie, Marry Me . Other collaborations on the album include CeeLo Green and T-Pain , and Katie Ohh . Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Jimmie Allen presented by AT&T Dream In Black on Thursday, June 23rd at 7pm PT/10pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.

See Tulip Drive ’s full track list below. Listen to the first sneak peek of “Settle On Back” here :