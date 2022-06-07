Travis Scott To Headline First U.S. Festival Since 'Astroworld'

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott hasn't headlined at a music festival since he took the stage at his Astroworld Festival last year. After he started performing in public again a few weeks ago, the Houston native is ready to return to the festival stage.



On Tuesday, June 7, Day N Vegas Festival announced the lineup for its three-day event on Labor Day Weekend. SZA was named as the opening headliner followed by J. Cole , who will headline on Saturday night, and Travis Scott , who will close out the festival. Ironically, Scott's performance will fall on the night before the 10-month anniversary of the tragic events that happened at Astroworld Festival in Texas.

Travis Scott had been feeling the ripple effect of the Astroworld aftermath since he was dropped from Coachella's lineup in December. City officials in Indio, Calif. reportedly made the decision to drop him after a petition that called for his removal reached over 60,000 signatures. Scott remained out of the spotlight for awhile until he performed for the first time since the tragedy at a private event. Last month, the "Sicko Mode" rapper emerged back into the public eye with his anticipated performance at E11even in Miami.



The Day N Vegas lineup also includes performances from Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, City Girls, Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Don Toliver, T-Pain, Benny The Butcher, BIA, Baby Keem, Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs and so many more. Day N Vegas Festival is going down on September 2 - 4. You can buy your tickets for the festival starting on Friday, June 10 on its official website .

