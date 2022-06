Chillicothe – Family members who knew what to do most likely saved a woman from overdose death yesterday. According to Law Enforcement, they were called to the scene of a home on Trego Creek road around noon on Wednesday for a woman that had overdosed and was unresponsive and not breathing. When they arrived they found the woman on the porch of the address where she was somewhat conscious. She reported to first responders that she had taken Heroin but it could have been Fentanyl.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO