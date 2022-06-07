ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDSU Men’s Basketball Has A New Director of Operations

 2 days ago

North Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach David Richman has announced the hiring of Alvin Nyangau as the program's Director of Operations. Over the past three seasons Nyangau worked for the Upper Iowa University women’s basketball team. The Peacocks...

NDSU Volleyball’s 2022 Schedule Has Been Announced

North Dakota State volleyball has announced the 2022 schedule. The Bison will participate in a 30 match slate, including 12 home games at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. NDSU will host a regular season tournament for the first time since 2019 when the Bison welcome Chicago State, Central Michigan, and Northern Arizona to Fargo on Sept. 9-10.
Clay County vehicle pursuit leads to crash on I-94

(Clay County, MN) -- Clay County Deputies participated in a high speed chase on Wednesday after a vehicle fled a traffic stop on I-94. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Jess Miller near mile marker 27, just east of Barnesville. The report says deputies stopped the vehicle because of speeding, a suspended object hanging on a mirror, and the driver possibly having a suspended license. Miller initially pulled over, but fled the scene heading eastbound on I-94. Multiple deputies and officers successfully deployed stop sticks two times, as Miller drove at speeds ranging from 60-100 miles per hour. Eventually, Miller lost control of the vehicle, and it came to a rest against the median cable barriers on I-94 near 34th street.
