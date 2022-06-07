NDSU Men’s Basketball Has A New Director of Operations

(Clay County, MN) -- Clay County Deputies participated in a high speed chase on Wednesday after a vehicle fled a traffic stop on I-94. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Jess Miller near mile marker 27, just east of Barnesville. The report says deputies stopped the vehicle because of speeding, a suspended object hanging on a mirror, and the driver possibly having a suspended license. Miller initially pulled over, but fled the scene heading eastbound on I-94. Multiple deputies and officers successfully deployed stop sticks two times, as Miller drove at speeds ranging from 60-100 miles per hour. Eventually, Miller lost control of the vehicle, and it came to a rest against the median cable barriers on I-94 near 34th street.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO