Sterling Police make arrests for harassment, assault
By Callie Jones
southplattesentinel.com
3 days ago
An hourslong standoff with an armed man inside his Sterling apartment resulted in an arrest with no injuries Sunday. According to a release issued Thursday by the Sterling Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Park Street a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call about a disturbance involving a gun.
An 18-year-old from Texas is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her newborn child to death in Weld County on Wednesday. Leyla Cepeda was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder Friday, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Ault police officers were dispatched to the...
Last Wednesday Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot at while attempting to arrest a wanted felon in Fort Collins resulting in officers returning fire killing the suspect. According to a statement released by LCSO, Colorado Parole requested assistance from LCSO to apprehend an adult male wanted for two...
NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday.
Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested.
Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning.
The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say.
Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body.
Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As mass shootings splash across headlines nationally, the Cheyenne Police Department wants to ensure their training is up to date to keep the community safe. Cheyenne has been training in active shooter responses since the Columbine shootings in 1999. They have 4 instructors and...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A woman was arrested for meth charges after reportedly rummaging through other citizens belongings. On May 5th, Scottsbluff police responded to a disturbance call where a man told police he arrived home as saw 37-year-old Lisa Guerue going through his mail and his items in his apartment. The victim reportedly told authorities he believed she put his mail in her backpack, and left on a bike.
A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
A man charged in the decades old murder of a Weld County woman will head to trial next year. The Greeley Tribune reports James Dye pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday after a judge determined there was probable cause to proceed with trial. Dye is accused of killing 29-year-old Evelyn Day, who never came home from work at Aims Community College in 1979. She was found dead in her vehicle on the side of the road by her coworkers the next day. Police said she was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Trial is slated to start in early January and last for up to three weeks. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
The pilot killed in last month's plane crash in east Cheyenne has been identified, the Laramie County Coroner's Office said Thursday. "Out of respect for the family and their wishes, the decedent's name will not be released at this time," said Coroner Rebecca Reid. According to a preliminary report from...
CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning.
(credit: CDOT)
According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022
I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The drive can be maddening and to some, dangerous. When traffic backs up in front of the Dairy Queen on Pershing Boulevard in Cheyenne, it really backs up. The street turns into a parking lot, according to a popular meme circulating...
Arapahoe County’s DMV facility at City Center Market, 490 S. Chambers Road in Aurora, has been closed due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility. We’re working with the building’s owners to resolve the issue, and we do not yet have a timetable for reopening.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday.
(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)
After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search.
(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)
The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m.
(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)
Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
