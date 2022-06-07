Muskegon Clippers set for tonight’s season opener at historic Marsh Field
The Muskegon Clippers are set for tonight’s return to historic Marsh Field for their season opener against the Detroit Jet Box. The 7:05 pm opening pitch kicks off a 3-game home series with the Jet Box. The Clippers embark on their 42-game season in the Great...
The Muskegon Clippers dropped their Friday night baseball game, 9-2 to the visiting Royal Oak Leprechauns. Muskegon fell behind in the first inning, 1-0 and allowed four more runs in the fourth. The Clippers found their first run in the bottom of the fourth but let in four more runs...
Five area girls softball teams, fresh off district championships, will be looking to advance in regional action on Saturday. In Division 1, the Grand Haven Buccaneers will travel to Jenison High School to take on the Rockford Rams at 10 a.m. The Bucs advanced to the regionals by defeating Reeths-Puffer...
Due to rain and field conditions, the Montague Wildcats’ Division 3 regional baseball game has been moved. The Wildcats (22-14) will take on the NorthPointe Christian Mustangs at 7 p.m. tonight. The game will be played at Davenport University. Montague comes into the matchup after district wins over Hesperia,...
The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders scored seven runs in the bottom half of the first inning on Thursday afternoon and cruised to an 8-1 victory over White Cloud. The Crusaders advance to the Division 4 regional final with the victory. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but bad...
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets were eliminated from the Division 1 regional baseball tournament with a 10-4 setback to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern. The game, originally scheduled for Cedar Springs on Wednesday, was moved to Cornerstone University. The game was delayed 81 minutes from the original start time of 6:30 p.m. The umpire crew deemed the field ready for play at 7:51 p.m.
It took 80 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime and a shootout before the North Muskegon girls soccer team finally defeated Harbor Springs, 3-2 for the Division 4 regional championship. On an afternoon with comfortable temperatures at the CASA field in Cadillac, the Norse showed their grit and determination...
Ludington’s girls track team had a solid day at the Division 2 state finals with an eighth-place finish and 20 points. The meet was hosted by Forest Hills Eastern. Scoring for Ludington was senior RyAnn Rohrer. Rohrer took home two state titles in winning the shot put and discus. She threw the shot 41-11 and a personal-best 135-7 in the discus. Rohrer is committed to Calvin University for track and basketball.
Due to uncertain weather conditions, tonight’s Division 1 baseball semi-final game between Muskegon Reeths-Puffer and Grand Rapids forest Hills Northern has been moved from Cedar Springs to Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids. Game time is set for 6:30pm.
A food festival coming to Muskegon this weekend will host a late-night comedy show after the main festivities. Taste of Muskegon said Monday, June 6, it will host A Funny After Taste, an after-party at Burl & Sprig at 333 W. Western Ave. in Muskegon, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and continuing through 2 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
If you love trying different foods this is the weekend to be at Taste of Muskegon with over 30 food trucks and restaurants serving up all your favorites and more. This weekend will be flavor filled in Muskegon's downtown Hackley Park with the "Taste of Muskegon. The Taste of Muskegon...
A local ice cream maker is expanding in the city of Holland. Holland-based Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company, founded in 1895 in Hudsonville as a cooperative of local farmers, manufactures ice cream in Holland for several regional and national brands, as well as under its own Hudsonville brand. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI — About five years ago, Jonathan “Big Baby” Frazier figured it was time for a change. A former all-state football player at Kalamazoo Central back in the 1980s who had gone on to play collegiately at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Frazier’s body was now nearing 50.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Friday evening, drivers who use I-96 and I-196 in Grand Rapids should be prepared for lane, ramp and in some areas total closures through Sunday. At 8 p.m. Friday, crews installing recessed pavement markings will cause double lane closures through noon Sunday on eastbound...
MARNE – William Byron was planning to make a mad dash to California late Thursday night. Hopefully, the NASCAR Cup Series star found a bank along the way because he had a deposit to make. Byron captured Thursday night’s Monday in the Bank 150 Super Late Model race at...
