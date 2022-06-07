ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon Clippers set for tonight’s season opener at historic Marsh Field

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muskegon Clippers are set for tonight’s return to historic Marsh Field for their season opener against the Detroit Jet Box. The 7:05 pm opening pitch kicks off a 3-game home series with the Jet Box. The Clippers embark on their 42-game season in the Great...

