It’s shaping up to be the summer of Kate Bush. After Stranger Things used 1985’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” in the first part of its new season, the song became an instant viral hit, storming up the charts and even reaching #1 on Spotify’s global chart earlier this week. (In the US, the song is #8 on the Billboard Hot 100; it’s her first-ever top 10 hit here.) Bush — who is apparently a fan of the series — released a rare statement in response via her website: “It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

