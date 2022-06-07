ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Midland man arrested in connection with Odessa burglary

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a home and then led law enforcement on a brief chase. Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, has been charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, and Public Intoxication.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 4, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was called to a home in the 6600 block of Alcove to assist a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper with a burglary and pursuit. At the scene, the officer said he learned that the trooper was flagged down by people in the area after they saw a man break into, and rob, a home in their neighborhood. The witnesses pointed to the suspect, who reportedly took off running.

After a brief chase, the suspect, later identified as Wingate, was arrested for evading. Later, officers learned that Wingate had been convicted of evading arrest in 2014 in Corpus Christi.

When the OPD officer approached Wingate, he realized Wingate had been drinking, and smelled strongly of alcohol. The officer asked Wingate for his name, but Wingate lied and said his name was Christopher Sanchez. Police were unable to find any record of someone with that name and birth date. Police later discovered Wingate’s real name and learned he was a wanted fugitive with five outstanding felony warrants.

With Wingate in custody, officers then spoke with the victim who been burglarized as well as several witnesses who said they saw Wingate enter through the garage of the victim’s home and exit carrying ammunition, pistol magazines, a golf bag, and clothing. Wingate was seen loading the stolen goods in a Honda. While searching the car, police found the stolen items stacked in the front seat. Officers also found a baggie containing Methamphetamines in the car.

Wingate was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $179,312.

