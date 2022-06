Rabies has been confirmed in the coyote shot June 5 in a community off Carrleigh Parkway in the Springfield area. Prior to the coyote being located, area residents had seen it biting tires which is a sign of rabies, according to Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital. The coyote was shot by a Fairfax County Animal Patrol officer after the animal snuck up from behind and bit him on June 5. The officer had been searching for the coyote at the time of the attack. The animal was then transported to the Fairfax County Health Department (FCHD) laboratory for examination. The lab confirmed rabies June 6.

