AURORA, Mo. – A man has been arrested in Aurora after running from probation and parole officers. After learning he was wanted, the man ran and in an on-foot chase for about 20 minutes before being apprehended by the Aurora-Marionville Police Department. Clay Richardson is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession […]

AURORA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO