Marshall School District to be site for Stoughton Hospital free clinic

The Marshall School District is preparing to host a free medical clinic, offering district families numerous health resources for people in and near the district.

This Saturday, June 11, Stoughton Hospital’s free mobile clinic will be at the district campus at 623 Madison Street, per a report by District Health Nurse Samantha Rucks.

Rucks said some students reportedly did not participate in sports because of barriers for getting physicals, and that is partly why the district is hosting the clinic.

“They are offering athletic physicals for students aged 12 and older,” Rucks said.

The clinic will also include free health screenings for adults.

“We’re hoping to reach low-income families, families in need (and) Spanish-speaking families,” Rucks said. “The nice thing about (Stoughton Hospital) is they don’t require a proof of income, a proof of residence (and) proof of identity. We are hoping to reach out to populations who don’t seek treatment due to those barriers.”

Five providers will be at the district to conduct the clinic 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, Marshall Public Library and Sun Prairie EMS will also be at the clinic. The EMS will provide multiple types of vaccines.

“We’re excited about providing that, even if it only helps a few students,” Rucks said.

Rucks said there will be statistics compiled to see if the free clinic may boost athletic numbers in the 2022-23 school year.

Rucks just completed her first school year as the district nurse. She had been working 20 hours a week in school buildings and it will be 24 hours per week next school year. Her presence at the district is created through a partnership with Fort HealthCare.