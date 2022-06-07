ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Vehicle pursuit ends in drug and gun theft charges for driver

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDeu5_0g3PJ1Vl00

A man faces multiple gun and drug charges after fleeing police during a traffic stop Friday night.

Andre L. Anderson was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics transportation for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, unlawful flight, theft of a firearm, weapons misconduct, driving under the influence, and DUI drugs, police said.

Jahkweili A. Manuel, a passenger, was charged with false reporting, police said.

A third occupant of the vehicle, a female, was detained, but not charged, police said.

At 8:37 p.m., police attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Charger near Butterfield Parkway and Donithan Way in The Villages. The vehicle fled from officers at a substantial rate of speed and was pursued by police, according to a probable cause statement. Police said the vehicle was found a short time later, parked on West Wallner Drive in the community, and the occupants were detained on the sidewalk, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, the vehicle was searched with officers detecting the smell of burned marijuana. A camouflage body armor vest was located on the driver’s seat, police said.

Manuel denied being in the vehicle during the traffic stop, telling officers he was walking from a nearby friend’s house but he could not identify the house, police said. Manuel told officers that he was recently shot in the leg and asked for the knee brace that was in the Dodge Charger, the probable cause statement said.

During a body search of Anderson, police said they found Xanax and $752 cash on his person, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, a search of the trunk uncovered a stolen handgun, a backpack that contained 849 fentanyl pills, $190 cash, and 81.7-gram and 82.9-gram bags of marijuana. A second backpack contained marijuana packaged separately, a scale, $420 cash, foil, about 80 fentanyl pills and Anderson’s identification card, the police document said.

Police believed Anderson was driving under the influence and obtained a warrant for his blood, police said.

Investigators seized phones from Anderson and Manuel with the intent to get a warrant to search them, police said.

This post Vehicle pursuit ends in drug and gun theft charges for driver appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
InMaricopa

Police: Driver sped away from officer in Homestead

A man is accused of fleeing police after an attempted traffic stop on May 22, police said.  Hector M. Rodriguez, 34, was charged with unlawful flight, reckless driving, driving with a […] This post Police: Driver sped away from officer in Homestead appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Woman accused of assault in fast food drive thru

A woman allegedly assaulted a man in the drive thru at Arby’s during an intense argument on Sunday afternoon, police said. Lacie Marquez, 28, was charged with assault (domestic violence), […] This post Woman accused of assault in fast food drive thru appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend

Another weekend, another round of closures on area freeways that could impact Maricopa drivers headed to parts of the Valley. Several Arizona Department of Transportation improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the East Valley this weekend. ADOT is urging drivers to allow extra travel time, check for alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the weekend closures are in place.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Marijuana#Theft#Police#Dodge#West Wallner Drive
InMaricopa

City looks to alleviate school traffic on Porter

The City of Maricopa is working with public and charter schools to develop plans to alleviate traffic congestion and the blocking of roadways during school drop-off and pickup hours. The […] This post City looks to alleviate school traffic on Porter appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Teen channels passion for collectibles into new business

At 16 years old, Isabella Guilford may be a young business owner, but in the world of collectibles and antiques, she’s a seasoned veteran. “I’ve been around collectibles all my life,” said Isabella, proprietor of Mercantile Maricopa, who grew up around auction houses. Auctions and estate sales remain a favorite activity for her family.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Construction to resume at Desert Passage

The Maricopa City Council on Tuesday approved a final plat for the full buildout of the Desert Passage community. The action will permit KB Home Phoenix to develop Parcel 8, […] This post Construction to resume at Desert Passage appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
InMaricopa

Council to discuss traffic concerns on Porter Road

City councilmembers will hear a presentation Tuesday on safety concerns with school traffic, a hot topic at recent meetings of the City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission. The presentation […] This post Council to discuss traffic concerns on Porter Road appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Scorching weekend weather on the way

Summer doesn’t officially begin for two weeks, but summertime heat will arrive this weekend with a bang. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of […] This post Scorching weekend weather on the way appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Another sit-down restaurant on the horizon

Nando’s Mexican Café, a southeast Valley mainstay for nearly 20 years, has chosen Maricopa to build its fifth restaurant, with a target opening date in the first quarter of 2023. […] This post Another sit-down restaurant on the horizon appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Plumber: Never put these things down garbage disposal

A few common things can cause backed-up drains. Here’s a few tips on stuff that you should NEVER put down your garbage disposal:. 1. Coffee grounds. When finishing the morning coffee and cleaning the filter out — STOP! — do not pour the grounds down your garbage disposal. Although they seem finely milled, they are dense and paste-like and will end up in a pile of gunk in your sediment trap.
InMaricopa

No decision yet on a permanent fire chief

The City of Maricopa remains without a permanent fire chief as the city continues to evaluate interim chief Brad Pitassi for the permanent position more than two months after the […] This post No decision yet on a permanent fire chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Least expensive home sells for $324,900

The least expensive home sold April 10-May 9 was a single story, two-bedroom home at 42441 W. North Star Drive sold on April 26 for $324,900. This single-story home in […] This post Least expensive home sells for $324,900 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
680
Followers
122
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy