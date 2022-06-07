Mister Oso Planned for Denver International Airport

Mister Oso is planning to add another Denver location. The latest addition for the Latin-inspired restaurant and bar will be part of the Denver International Airport ’s Concourse C expansion, according to The Culinary Creative Group .

Mister Oso is a concept from The Culinary Creative Group and is currently open at 3163 Larimer St. in Denver. Mister Oso is Señor Bear ’s “little brother,” according to the Mister Oso website .

Mister Oso executive chef and Culinary Creative partner Blake Edmunds offers diners creative Latin American cuisine in a vibrant, fun environment.

The Mister Oso menu offers lunch, dinner, and happy hour options. Salads, tacos, snacks, and more are available for the tasting. The bar menu features margaritas, cervezas, wine, and spirits.

Mister Oso is expected to open at Denver International Airport sometime in 2023.

Article updated: The concept opening at the airport is Mister Oso, not Señor Bear, which was listed in an airport release.

