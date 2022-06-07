ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upscale, Instagram-Worthy Restaurant to Open in Houston

By Amber D. Browne
 3 days ago

An upscale, speakeasy-inspired restaurant with an Instagram-worthy atmosphere could open at Shops at Arrive River Oaks in Houston by the end of 2022. XOXO Houston would take over more than 10,000 square feet of space at 2800 Kirby Dr. in Houston, according to state licensing information.

GAP Concepts operates XOXO Dallas on Ross Ave. and is expected to open another location for the concept in Houston. The XOXO Dining Room and cocktail lounge in Dallas is open for dinner service seven days a week and serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. XOXO Dallas guests enjoy cocktails in the Garden , and members and invited guests can enjoy dinner at Mr.X Cocktail Lounge , all under one roof.

The menu includes modern American cuisine with plates that are designed to be shared. An extensive selection of speciality cocktails, wine, and bubbles is also available for guests to enjoy.

XOXO Dallas features its signature pink décor with numerous spots for those Instagram pics. Space is available to host private events, and a dress code of stylish, cocktail attire is suggested to enhance the experience of guests. Reservations are also highly recommended.



