KINGMAN – An amazing turnout. Kingman really came together on this one. At least (if not more than) 100 people showed up for the unveiling of a statue of Jim Hinckley. Hinckley is a Kingman and Arizona historian who has written numerous books, given tours, and probably knows more about the town and Route 66 than we do or don’t want to know. This was a ceremony to celebrate his contributions to Kingman’s history.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO