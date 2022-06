WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a busy morning at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport. The pizza shop baked pizzas for kids at Stevens Primary school. "We made 80 pies, and they are all going. There's 261 students, so they will have more than two slices each if they want, or if someone wants to take them home, it's for them," said Mark Mangiardi.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO