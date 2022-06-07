What Cam Newton said about putting himself in a messed up situation with CAR and NE

Cam Newton acknowledged in a podcast recently that he overestimated himself when he re-signed with the Carolina Panthers in November 2021.

Newton said on The Pivot podcast , which is hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, that he was taking full responsibility for putting himself in messed up situations in New England and Carolina.

He was referring to thinking he could perform at a Pro Bowl level, despite joining a new team halfway through the season.

But he also added that there are not 32 quarterbacks better than him, and said he wants to continue to play.

“I was signed on Thursday, I played on Sunday. At what point did you think you was going to be successful,” Newton said on the podcast, referring to himself. “That next Sunday, you started. That’s still up under 10 days of you being on the team. And you’re still trying to learn an offense.”

After quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 , which caused him to miss multiple weeks, the Panthers needed a replacement. They called Newton, who had been a free agent, and signed him later that week on Nov. 11 .

Newton hadn’t played since the preseason when he was with New England.

He played well in his first game in a limited role, scoring two touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over the Cardinals in Week 10 . But he started the next five games, losing all five.

He had his worst performance in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins . He went 5-of-21 passing for 92 yards and two interceptions. Newton finished the season with four touchdown passes, five interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Newton insisted on the podcast that he should be on an NFL team right now.

The Panthers are among the teams with interest in Newton . They valued the leadership he brought to the team and his competitiveness. But general manager Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule have said publicly that it has to make sense for both parties.

When he was asked by Clark if he still felt he was one of the top 32 quarterbacks, Newton said, “on my soul.”

“If you think I couldn’t be on someone’s team right now, you a damn fool,” he added.

Crowder challenged Newton on his assertion.

“Cam I cannot accept that. I saw what you did in New England,” Crowder said. “When you went back to Carolina, I saw what happened. The proof is in the pudding, tell me I’m wrong.”

“The statistics are in the pudding,” Newton responded. “There are too many variables out there to sit up there and say, a person may say, ‘Oh, Cam hasn’t won a game.’ But if you put one game on my sole performance, then it’s going to be what it’s going to be.”

Newton talked about a variety of things, from being a father, to the mistakes he’s made in the past, and more.

He also said that he wanted to continue to play.

When asked by Crowder was he prepared to never play football again, Newton said he felt that way after he was cut by the Panthers in 2020.

“When I walked out of that tunnel, when they introduced me this past year, it’s like man, I’m not ready to give this up,” Newton said. “That desire ... it never leaves.”