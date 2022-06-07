ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwood, IA

Softball: Underwood at Treynor

Cover picture for the articleUnderwood and Treynor are meeting in Western Iowa...

kmaland.com

KMAland Baseball (6/11): Wins for Shenandoah, St. Albert, Bedford

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Sidney, St. Albert was a winner over Treynor, Bedford edged Clarke and Melcher-Dallas won the Moulton-Udell Tournament in KMAland baseball on Saturday. Non-Conference. Shenandoah 6 Sidney 4. Hunter Dukes had one hit and scored twice while Logan Dickerson had an RBI, and Camden Lorimor and Logan...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

A's suffer loss to Merchants

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s suffered a 6-4 loss to the Carroll Merchants on Saturday. Nebraska’s Will Walsh had two RBI off two hits to lead their offensive efforts. Bedford alum Brennan Sefrit got the start. He scattered six earned runs on eight hits in seven innings.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Lenox rallies, walks off on Southwest Valley in extras

(Lenox) -- The Lenox baseball team dug deep on Friday night and overcame a three-run deficit for a thrilling extra-inning victory. The Tigers (5-6) never lost hope and used some late-game magic to prevail past Southwest Valley, 7-6, in an eight-inning doozy. "We just have a group of resilient guys,"...
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Geography with Goudge: NCAA Baseball Team Champs, 1980-2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. Since 1950, The College World Series (CWS) has been held in Omaha with the exception of the 2020 cancellation due to Covid. This year’s CWS is scheduled to run from June 17-27th. Mapping the Champions from the past 40 years indicates, the further south a team is located, the greater their chances of winning the series. LSU leads the list with 6 titles, followed by Miami (FL) with 4, Arizona, Cal St. Fullerton, Oregon State and Texas (3), South Carolina, Stanford and Vanderbilt with 2 apiece. Only Oregon State is not from the Sunbelt. Mississippi State was the 2021 CWS Winner.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska softball staff nabs NFCA honor

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball coaching staff was named the Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the NFCA on Thursday. The staff, led by head coach Rhonda Revelle, led the Huskers to its first Big Ten Tournament title. Lori Sippel and Diane Miller served as assistants on this...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Koontz, Kolle step up in crunch time for Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams found their recipe for success against Clarinda thanks to the help of some rising underclassmen talent. Glenwood (8-4) rallied late to snag a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals (5-9) in a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball matchup. "We came back a little hungry from last year...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

A's roll past Griffons for 8-1 win

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s were 8-1 winners over Nevada in MINK League action on Thursday. Jackson Powell and Bryce Phelps each put up multi-hit games for the A’s, which scored multiple runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Powell was on base all five times, walking...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Lamoni's Phelps ready to 'hit people' at Simpson

(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Hagen Phelps likes to hit people. And he’ll do just that at the next level with Simpson. The 6-foot-1 middle linebacker recruit hopes to continue to grow – and continue to hit people – with the Storm. “Their coach reached out to me...
LAMONI, IA
kmaland.com

Sundays With Mike: A Night in the Upside Down

(Shenandoah) -- From time to time in this weekly attempt at blogging, this reporter likes to give you some inside baseball on KMA's local news coverage. And, boy, wait until you read what happened to us this week!. If you're like me--and God help you if you are--you're watching a...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Dale Wearmouth, 92, of Creston

Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. **The service will be available to watch via Live Stream with the link on www.powersfh.com under the events section**. Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
CRESTON, IA
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

James "Buzz" Herbert, 81, of Corning, Iowa

Time: 4 PM with visitation with the family to follow service until 7 PM. Location: Corning Activity Center of Southwest Valley School in Corning, Iowa. Visitation Start: Following celebration of life service starting at 4PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: Corning Community School for the Buzz Herbert fund for student...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker, 77 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Previous:Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa. Time:6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials:Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Don E. Perry, 57, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Don Perry Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Richard Dau, age 81, Oakland, IA

Location:Minden United Church of Christ - Minden, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
OAKLAND, IA
kmaland.com

Thelma L. Potter, 102 of Shenandoah

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Thelma passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda board backs high school band trip

(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring. By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
CLARINDA, IA

