June 7 is Primary Election Day in California
Polling booths are open until 8 a.m. today in the North County
NORTH COUNTY — It is California’s turn for Primary Election Day. This year’s ballot will include candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member, as well as other local candidates.
- Atascadero Primary Election
- Paso Robles Primary Election
If you are voting in person today and live in North County, here is some helpful information.
Polling locations are open today, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at these locations. Below are the polling locations for North County, including Atascadero, Creston, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Shandon, and Templeton.
Atascadero
Atascadero Gospel Chapel
8205 Curbaril Ave.
Pavilion on the Lake
Atascadero Elks Lodge
Atascadero United Methodist Church
Community Church of Atascadero
5850 Rosario Ave.
Creston
Creston Community Center
5110 Swayze Rd.
Paso Robles
Centennial Park
600 Nickerson Dr.
CW Clarke Park – Clubhouse
101 W. Centre St.
Grace Baptist Church
Heritage Ranch CSD
Highlands Church
215 Oak Hill Rd.
North SLOCO Assoc. of Realtors
Paso Robles Community Church
Paso Robles Masonic Complex
Paso Robles Veterans Hall
240 Scott St.
Plymouth Congregational Church
San Miguel
San Miguel Community Center
Santa Margarita
Santa Margarita Comm. Hall
Templeton
Templeton Community Center
Templeton Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Vote-by-mail drop-off locations are open today, June 7 at varying times. Please refer to the individual time marked below each location. Below are the drop-off locations for vote-by-mail for North County, including Atascadero, Creston, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Shandon, and Templeton.
Atascadero Library
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Paso Robles City Library
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
San Miguel Library
12 to 5 p.m.
Santa Margarita Library
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed 1 to 1:30pm)
County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder – North County Office
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Templeton CSD Office
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed 1 to 1:30 p.m.)
