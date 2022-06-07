ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 7 is Primary Election Day in California

Polling booths are open until 8 a.m. today in the North County

NORTH COUNTY — It is California’s turn for Primary Election Day. This year’s ballot will include candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member, as well as other local candidates.

For more information on this year’s election, local and statewide, visit our previous articles here

If you are voting in person today and live in North County, here is some helpful information.

Polling locations are open today, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at these locations. Below are the polling locations for North County, including Atascadero, Creston, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Shandon, and Templeton.

Atascadero

Atascadero Gospel Chapel

8205 Curbaril Ave.

Pavilion on the Lake

Atascadero Elks Lodge

Atascadero United Methodist Church

Community Church of Atascadero

5850 Rosario Ave.

Creston

Creston Community Center

5110 Swayze Rd.

Paso Robles

Centennial Park

600 Nickerson Dr.

CW Clarke Park – Clubhouse

101 W. Centre St.

Grace Baptist Church

Heritage Ranch CSD

Highlands Church

215 Oak Hill Rd.

North SLOCO Assoc. of Realtors

Paso Robles Community Church

Paso Robles Masonic Complex

Paso Robles Veterans Hall

240 Scott St.

Plymouth Congregational Church

San Miguel

San Miguel Community Center

Santa Margarita

Santa Margarita Comm. Hall

Templeton

Templeton Community Center

Templeton Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Vote-by-mail drop-off locations are open today, June 7 at varying times. Please refer to the individual time marked below each location. Below are the drop-off locations for vote-by-mail for North County, including Atascadero, Creston, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Shandon, and Templeton.

Atascadero Library

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paso Robles City Library

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Miguel Library

12 to 5 p.m.

Santa Margarita Library

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed 1 to 1:30pm)

County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder – North County Office

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Templeton CSD Office

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed 1 to 1:30 p.m.)

