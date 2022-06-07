St. Theresa Students Look Up to 8th Grade Leaders

The Township of Union Education Foundation is pleased to announce the most recent recipients of grants. These programs will be implemented during the school year of 2022-2023. Jhalon Motley, Pre-K teacher at Hannah Caldwell School, has received a grant for her project, “Classroom Sensory Play.” The students will use materials under the guidance and supervision of the teacher to build on their curiosity skills, learn problem solving techniques and develop creativity through daily sensory play.
It was quite a night at the VFW Post in Cranford on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, as the annual Community Awards Night was held. A good crowd was on hand to witness recognition given out based on individual’s contributions to the greater Cranford community or for special services to our veterans or veterans’ issues.
We are excited to announce Lions EXPO 2022, to be held at the Warren Township municipal field (46 Mountain Boulevard), a classic carnival of family fun over four days, Wed., June 15 thru Sat. June 18 from 6-10 p.m. There will be amusement rides, games of chance, fireworks, food vendors and an exposition of local businesses. This will be the 54th Annual EXPO, the flagship event of the Warren Lions Club.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time to start planning ahead for the next school year, as the Archdiocese of New York Superintendent of Schools recently released the 2022-2023 calendar for Catholic elementary school students on Staten Island. Wednesday, Sept. 7, is the first full day for Catholic school...
Budding entrepreneurs at Washington School sold their wares at their TREP$ MarketPlace event held on April 21st. TREP$, short for enTREPreneur$, is a project-based learning program (an afterschool activity) that teaches children in grades 4-8 how to start their own businesses and then sell the product to their community. It...
The end of the school year is an exciting time for many. There’s also a lot of prep and planning for those final days. You’re also not paying attention to the final instructions towards the end of the year. Especially if you are a senior. You’re ready, you’re...
BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island High School for International Studies graduating class shined bright for their prom Wednesday night, gathering at McLoone’s Pier House, in Long Branch, N.J. GRAND ENTRANCE: Starting at 7 p.m., seniors began pulling up in limos and party busses to...
Support is on the rise for a courageous Bergen County woman diagnosed with a terminal and incurable form of breast cancer as she works through a living list of dreams. Cassie Romano of Emerson — a behavior therapist who worked with children with autism — was initially diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January 2020, according to a GoFundMe that documents her difficult journey.
NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, ordained five men to the priesthood during the Rite of Ordination on May 28 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. As their loved ones looked on, the five priests-to-be — Roberto Julio Moreno Andrión, Matthew Gonzalez,...
It's the end of the line for a century-old family-owned and operated business here in the Garden State. And what's there now will soon be bulldozed so a 162-unit housing development can be constructed. Our travels take us to Westfield in Union County where there are just a few weeks...
Are you feeling stressed and alone in trying to cope with the effects of a loved one’s mental illness?. NAMI Union County’s Family Support Group is for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness. The group is led by NAMI-trained facilitators and is a peer support...
In an era when working remotely has some questioning if that even means working in the state, Valley CEO Ira Robbins said the bank is eager to plant its flag in the Garden State. On Thursday, Valley officials held the groundbreaking for their new headquarters in Morristown — and Robbins...
The Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club hopes to meet Lady Luck on a trip to Resorts Casino In Atlantic City on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The bus will leave from the Acme parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $35 and the casino will give you $20 in slot play. To get in on the fun, make a reservation by contacting either Lillian Furze at 908-709-0515 or Emily Grimaldi at 908-272-6329.
In what sure feels like an increasing trend in northern New Jersey, Kushner has begun the demolition of an aging suburban office building in East Hanover — the first step in creating a 265-unit luxury apartment complex. The project, at 72 Eagle Rock Ave., is expected to be completed...
The Jersey City Zoning Board of Adjustments delivered a victory to locals fighting to preserve two 19th-century buildings owned by St. Peter’s Prep, ending a yearslong battle over their proposed demolition. In a 6-1 vote, the zoning board denied the Downtown school’s appeal of a 2019 decision by the...
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. A visitor to Rahway in 1900 made the observation that he had never seen a town the size of this one that had so many bridges. Considering the comment, many might be surprised to learn that in a city of only four square miles there are at least 33 bridges that span the river.
What's the difference between hard and soft-serve ice cream? Thanks to our friends at Praline's Ice Cream we were able to figure it out:. Soft serve ice cream has less milk fat and more air than harder ice cream. If soft serve ice cream has the right amount of air, it will have a whitish color. When air is added, the ice cream becomes fluffy and the large molecules allow it to reflect white light, which gives it a white color. This white color means the ice cream is of better quality than soft serve ice cream with less air. Hard ice cream is usually served at -12 degrees Celsius. Soft serve ice cream is served at -6 degrees Celsius. A difference of only 6 degrees makes soft serve ice cream much softer and creamier.
“Blind man coming through with some food,” announces John Diakakis in “Bendix: Site Unseen,” one of two documentaries about him that is being shown this week at the Summer 2022 New Jersey International Film Festival. Yes, Diakakis, the blind manager of the Bendix Diner on Route 17...
TOMS RIVER – The bridge on the way back from Seaside Heights will have two lanes closed for repairs, officials said. The two right lanes on the Tunney Bridge, heading west, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 23, the New Jersey Department of Transportation stated. The times and dates of the construction is pending weather.
Comments / 0