St. Theresa Students Look Up to 8th Grade Leaders

Renna Media
 3 days ago

Younger children look up to the 8th grade class at St. Theresa School in...

rennamedia.com

Renna Media

Union Education Foundation Receives Grants for School Programming

The Township of Union Education Foundation is pleased to announce the most recent recipients of grants. These programs will be implemented during the school year of 2022-2023. Jhalon Motley, Pre-K teacher at Hannah Caldwell School, has received a grant for her project, “Classroom Sensory Play.” The students will use materials under the guidance and supervision of the teacher to build on their curiosity skills, learn problem solving techniques and develop creativity through daily sensory play.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Cranford VFW Holds annual Community Awards Night

It was quite a night at the VFW Post in Cranford on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, as the annual Community Awards Night was held. A good crowd was on hand to witness recognition given out based on individual’s contributions to the greater Cranford community or for special services to our veterans or veterans’ issues.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

54th Annual Warren Lions Club EXPO Carnival

We are excited to announce Lions EXPO 2022, to be held at the Warren Township municipal field (46 Mountain Boulevard), a classic carnival of family fun over four days, Wed., June 15 thru Sat. June 18 from 6-10 p.m. There will be amusement rides, games of chance, fireworks, food vendors and an exposition of local businesses. This will be the 54th Annual EXPO, the flagship event of the Warren Lions Club.
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Washington School holds TREP$ MarketPlace Event

Budding entrepreneurs at Washington School sold their wares at their TREP$ MarketPlace event held on April 21st. TREP$, short for enTREPreneur$, is a project-based learning program (an afterschool activity) that teaches children in grades 4-8 how to start their own businesses and then sell the product to their community. It...
WASHINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New details: How did brothers drown in NJ school’s indoor pool?

BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen County Native With Terminal Cancer Works Through Living List Of Dreams

Support is on the rise for a courageous Bergen County woman diagnosed with a terminal and incurable form of breast cancer as she works through a living list of dreams. Cassie Romano of Emerson — a behavior therapist who worked with children with autism — was initially diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January 2020, according to a GoFundMe that documents her difficult journey.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Cardinal ordains five new priests for Archdiocese of Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, ordained five men to the priesthood during the Rite of Ordination on May 28 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. As their loved ones looked on, the five priests-to-be — Roberto Julio Moreno Andrión, Matthew Gonzalez,...
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

NAMI Union County’s Family Support Group –June 14

Are you feeling stressed and alone in trying to cope with the effects of a loved one’s mental illness?. NAMI Union County’s Family Support Group is for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness. The group is led by NAMI-trained facilitators and is a peer support...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Kenilworth Seniors Bus Trip to Atlantic City – June 21

The Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club hopes to meet Lady Luck on a trip to Resorts Casino In Atlantic City on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The bus will leave from the Acme parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $35 and the casino will give you $20 in slot play. To get in on the fun, make a reservation by contacting either Lillian Furze at 908-709-0515 or Emily Grimaldi at 908-272-6329.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Renna Media

Taking Note of Rahway’s Bridges

Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. A visitor to Rahway in 1900 made the observation that he had never seen a town the size of this one that had so many bridges. Considering the comment, many might be surprised to learn that in a city of only four square miles there are at least 33 bridges that span the river.
RAHWAY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Strollos Italian Ice In Belmar, New Jersey Gets A Smack In The Face

What's the difference between hard and soft-serve ice cream? Thanks to our friends at Praline's Ice Cream we were able to figure it out:. Soft serve ice cream has less milk fat and more air than harder ice cream. If soft serve ice cream has the right amount of air, it will have a whitish color. When air is added, the ice cream becomes fluffy and the large molecules allow it to reflect white light, which gives it a white color. This white color means the ice cream is of better quality than soft serve ice cream with less air. Hard ice cream is usually served at -12 degrees Celsius. Soft serve ice cream is served at -6 degrees Celsius. A difference of only 6 degrees makes soft serve ice cream much softer and creamier.
BELMAR, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Seaside Bridge To Have Lane Closures

TOMS RIVER – The bridge on the way back from Seaside Heights will have two lanes closed for repairs, officials said. The two right lanes on the Tunney Bridge, heading west, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 23, the New Jersey Department of Transportation stated. The times and dates of the construction is pending weather.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ

