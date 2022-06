(Oakland) -- The Riverside softball team squeezed 13 runs on eight hits Wednesday to claim a 13-4 win over Lenox for their first victory of 2022. "These girls have been working really, really hard," said Riverside Coach Chris Conover. "As young as we are, it's nice for the girls to get that win. It's been a step-by-step process, and we've been so close to putting together a complete game. We were finally able to."

LENOX, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO