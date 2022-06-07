ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Monkeypox: Arizona reports first presumptive case of virus

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PHOENIX — Arizona has reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services says they have identified Arizona’s first probable monkeypox case following testing that was done through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

MCDPH says the laboratory came back with “a presumptive positive result.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct a confirmatory test.

“It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, MCDPH says per the CDC. About one to three days following the fever, a rash begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases. It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director according to a news release.

According to KNXV, the best way to prevent monkeypox from spreading is to wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you feel sick.

The investigation is in the early stages. According to KSAZ, this case involves a man in his late 30s. He is currently in isolation and recovering.

Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they're forming a bipartisan working group to come up with recommendations to stop mass shootings following the Texas school massacre.
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse.
Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release.
Moose attacks 2 people, dog in Colorado; 1 person seriously injured

One man was seriously injured Wednesday after a moose charged him, another person and a dog in Colorado, authorities said. According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the moose attacked near the West Magnolia Trailhead, a United States Forest Service property, near the town of Nederland.
Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump's endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers.
