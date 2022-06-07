ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Sioux City resident dies after car crash in Plymouth County

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) reported a fatal crash on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Iowa State Patrol , a Honda Civic was heading south on Highway 75 near C70 when a Nissan Sentra hit the Civic from behind around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Civic spun and came to a rest in the median.

2 plead guilty to theft after rural Pilger break-in during 2021

Honda Civic passenger Ermiohne Joswa, 45, of Sioux City, died as a result of the crash. Both drivers were injured.

Officials reported Uzael Abraham, 22, of Sioux City, was the driver of the Civic, and David Diaz, 30, of Sioux City, was the driver of the Nissan. Abraham was taken to Mercy in Sioux City with critical injuries. Diaz was taken to Mercy in Sioux City with minor injuries.

Law enforcement is still investigating.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

