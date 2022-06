After the recent mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas…state education officials are discussing policy changes to help make Louisiana kids safer in class. State Education superint4endent Cade Brumley says there have already been talks between him and about 100 education leaders from school systems statewide. He says the safety of students is Job One, and an important step is for faculty and staff to harbor trust between themselves and the student body, “…having students comfortable with teachers in the building – someone in the building – if they feel like something isn’t right, if they hear something that might not be right, if they see something on social media that doesn’t look right…to report that.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO