Pinellas Education Foundation’s Summer Career Acceleration Program Returns for a Third Year, Providing Job Skills Training to Local Students

Tarpon Springs, Florida (June 8, 2022) – COUNT DOWN: HELP SAVE A SLICE OF PARADISE A $3 million payment is required by July 1, 2022 to help save 14-acres in densely populated northern Pinellas County from development. The Tarpon Springs-based WK Preservation Group (WKPG) were thrilled to get the news two months ago that the Florida Governor would sign a $3 million appropriation bill to save this portion of the vanishing wilderness. Last week, the group learned he vetoed that request. The non-profit organization was formed by grassroots organizers, neighbors, friends, concerned citizens and VIPs in January 2020. They are now left to find generous donors to raise the funds and secure the preservation of the West Klosterman property. When the money is raised, the land will be turned over to Pinellas County for permanent preservation. To date, WKPG has raised about $475,000 towards the purchase.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO