Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas Education Foundation’s Summer Career Acceleration Program Returns for a Third Year, Providing Job Skills Training to Local Students

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Bank of America awards $90,000 to help low-income and minority students build essential work skills before graduation, ultimately bolstering post-graduation job opportunities. LARGO, Fla. – The Pinellas Education Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Summer Career Acceleration Program (SCAP) with support from Bank of America. More than 30 businesses,...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

