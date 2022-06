If it's animation you want, it's animation you've got on Fox. The network will once again be home to all your favorite adult cartoons, including Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Housebroken, and The Great North. Fantasy Island and The Cleaning Lady also scored early renewals for second seasons, and 9-1-1 and The Resident made it onto the schedule after missing Fox's initial round of renewal announcements due to contract finalizations. Not only are both shows back on the air next season, but they are also stacked on the network's fall schedule. 9-1-1 will kick off Monday nights and lead into The Cleaning Lady, with The Resident staying on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO