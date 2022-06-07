ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Lakewood Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Lakewood announcement. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Lakewood for its Fiscal Year 2020 annual comprehensive financial report. The report was judged by an...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Fewer assumptions, more kindness

With the Executive out of town on an adventure I am sure we will all hear about, I have been asked to be this week’s guest blogger! And if you know anything about me, I am my least favorite subject, but I am also a rule follower who drew the short straw.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Ali Criss named to InvestmentNews’ 2022 40 Under 40 List

Tacoma, Washington – InvestmentNews has recognized Ali Criss as a 2022 40 Under 40 honoree. Ali Criss was chosen from a pool of more than 600 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, earning a spot on the final list of 40 talented individuals.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

58 Cultural Organizations Funded by Tacoma Creates for 2022-2023

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board (TCAB) has approved Tacoma Creates funding contracts for the 2022-2023 funding cycle totaling approximately $4.5 million, which will go to 58 non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and science. These organizations’ work includes a range of public programming for all ages, youth education programs, and a commitment to equitable and inclusive access for people throughout Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Councilmember McCarthy to resign

City of Tacoma announcement. “After nearly seven years of service on the City Council, I have made the decision to resign and focus my efforts on a new career opportunity and my family. June 22 will be my last day on the City Council. At the end of June, I will begin a new role with Comcast as Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs in Washington. I am excited for this opportunity, but leaving the Council is a tough decision for me, and not one I take lightly. Tacoma, you have entrusted me to make decisions, advocate and work on your behalf. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you. As I reflect on my service, I feel a sense of pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. I also know there are many challenges and opportunities ahead. While I may not be on the City Council, I remain steadfast in my commitment and care for our community. Thank you, Tacoma.”
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
The Suburban Times

Change can be hard

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. There are two community-specific changes that are happening in the 6th District. I mentioned above the Old Parkland School. For those that haven’t followed Facebook, or any of the local media stories, the building stands at the corner of Pacific Ave (SR7) and 121st Street in Parkland. It is on the Historic Registry for Pierce County, and it is privately owned by Pacific Lutheran University. Recently, the community was made aware of a proposed demolition of the school to build two apartment complexes. Many in the community reached out to me to understand what happened.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

CALL to ACTION: Attend Clover Park School District School Board Meeting

Tacoma Urban League announcement. On Monday, June 13th, at 6:00PM, the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann. This meeting is open to the public and vital for community members to attend. This will be a space to express thoughts, opinions,...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Some of you have asked about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. We will have those doses at our vaccine events after they receive FDA, CDC and Western States authorization. We will post information on social media when they are available. The FDA meeting is scheduled for June 15.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: The least accountable government in the county

Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Financial Reporting#Canada#Gfoa
The Suburban Times

Letter: Observations from 5/23/22 Clover Park School Board Working Meeting

Submitted by John Arbeeny. I attended the 23 May 2022 Clover Park School Board (CPSB) Working Meeting via ZOOM and came away with the following observations. The public is still awaiting minutes from the April 2022 Board meetings after over a month. This delay is unacceptable and unexplainable. For example, draft minutes of the Lakewood City Council meetings are typically published in The Suburban Times within days, not months, of the meetings. This delay in CPSB meeting minutes makes those meetings largely irrelevant to the public that long after the fact. No one reads “old news”.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Happy Hour Business Expo Happening on June 16

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. Network, socialize, and make new business connections! Come join 60+ local business vendors and hundreds of attendees at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce’s Happy Hour Business Expo!. We’re back in person with more vendors than ever before! Join us at the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe of Indians $20,000 grant helps Bates Technical College students in need

Bates Technical College announcement. Tacoma, Wash. — A $20,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians will help Bates Technical College students experiencing financial crisis stay in school. The donation to the Bates Technical College Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program supports students who are most at risk of abandoning their...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

TCC Commencement Ceremonies to be Held on Campus

Tacoma Community College announcement. Tacoma Community College will hold Commencement ceremonies in the Building 20 Gym at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Graduates from 2020 and 2021 have been invited to participate with their programs. Degrees awarded for the Class of 2022:. 42 Bachelor of Applied Science...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: KC Simpson

A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School paraeducator KC Simpson. KC has been with the district for 28 years. After relocating from Hawaii, KC noticed a change in her young daughter who was adapting to a new environment at Lake City Elementary School. KC began volunteering at school to support her daughter emotionally and connect with teachers but soon found herself becoming an integral part of the Lake City family. She then became a paraeducator for Lake City for 12 years before transitioning to Lake Louise in 2006.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Historic Fort Steilacoom Museum open this summer

Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Come see us! Historic Fort Steilacoom museum in the city of Lakewood will be open on the first and third Sundays of the month during summer. Whether you’re one person or you bring an entire family, you can learn about daily life in the 1850’s.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

INVITATION: To A Community Unity Gathering

Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola & Puyallup Community Foundation. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup. We are excited to announce this excellent opportunity for our community to come together for the well-being of all of us! Come meet someone new, share your story, hear their story, realize we are in this together, and we need one another!
The Suburban Times

Westbound North 1st Street full closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues starting as early as June 8

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Making a Difference

Submitted by Diane Formoso. Caring for Kids is working every day to make a difference in the lives of our kids in need. Last month was busy with our garage sale and Open House. Both of the events took a lot of preparation, but they were very successful. This year,...
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Warning Steilacoom Toxic Chemical Spraying

Submitted by Greg Alderete. Paul Loveless has approved the use of toxic Glufosinate Ammonium as the sole method of weed eradication throughout the town of Steilacooms public areas. I first noticed this at the Chambers Street entrance to the Farrells marsh. So this poisonous chemical is leaching into the freshwater...
STEILACOOM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy