ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez endorses Maloney primary challenger

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeOOM_0g3PF0CW00
Tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday endorsed progressive New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D) in her primary bid to unseat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) in a controversial House district created by New York’s redistricting maps.

Ocasio-Cortez and Biaggi both upset powerful moderate incumbents in their 2018 races, with Biaggi unseating a Democratic state senator who had formed a coalition with Republicans to give them the majority in the chamber.

“Through hard work, Alessandra was able to break through and deliver a series of progressive wins for New York State,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “Now, she’s ready to take her leadership to Congress where I know she’ll continue fighting for working people.”

Ocasio-Cortez had arrived in Congress after winning a primary challenge of her own, unseating Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.), the then-chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement marks a sharp rebuke against Maloney, the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). Maloney drew criticism from fellow Democrats when he announced last month he would run in New York’s 17th Congressional District shortly after the new map was announced.

Maloney lives in the new district currently mostly represented by Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.). Maloney avoided a potentially awkward member-on-member primary when Jones subsequently announced he would run in a separate district.

Ocasio-Cortez had previously called on Maloney to step aside from the DCCC if he followed through on mounting a primary challenge against another Democratic incumbent, arguing it would constitute a conflict of interest.

“I respect Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and have worked with her on a number of policy matters, including as a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal,” Maloney said in an email to The Hill.

“But, on her endorsement, we are going to have to agree to disagree,” he said. “This election comes down to voters in NY-17, and I am honored to have received overwhelming support locally, including endorsements from nearly 40 elected leaders and Democratic Party committees.”

A recent internal poll conducted by Global Strategy Group on behalf of the Maloney campaign, which was shared with The Hill, reported a 30-point lead for Maloney in the race among likely Democratic primary voters in the district.

The poll also indicated Maloney maintained a 23-point lead after respondents heard balanced, positive messages about both candidates. Seventy-six percent of voters were not familiar with Biaggi or could not rate her, compared to 41 percent when asked about Maloney.

“We want a champion in Congress that will fight for all of us — not a corporate Democrat like Sean Patrick Maloney who puts his donors’ interests ahead of ours,” Biaggi said in a statement. “Representative Ocasio-Cortez and I know our party will be strongest when Democrats stop letting corporate donors set the political agenda and start fighting for working people — and that’s why I am thrilled she is backing our campaign.”

New York’s congressional redistricting, finalized when a state court approved new maps that were drawn by a third party, has caused a shake-up for Democrats in this year’s midterms. The new maps pit incumbents against one another in several races.

The maps placed Maloney’s residence in the 17th District, where he is now running, but moved Jones’ home to the 16th, which is currently represented by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), another liberal, Black first-term lawmaker.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who both chair House committees and have served together in Congress for roughly 30 years, were both lumped into the 12th Congressional District. Nadler has said he attempted to convince Maloney to run in a separate district, but she refused to do so.

Comments / 332

David Barber
3d ago

Really? Fighting and working for the People, wow that would be awesome, but we know that isn't going to happen she is a Democrat and they could careless about the people except when its time to vote then they promise the moon and deliver nothing.. Everyone can see how the country s since Democrats took over, city's and States have record violence, murder and crime. We want our country back and Democrats are not going to be able to fix what they have destroyed.

Reply(38)
95
truthandjustice
3d ago

another screwball that has been condemned by Donald Trump if Trump was in office we wouldn't have this inflation run away she is part of the problem

Reply(1)
70
Wade Holbrook
3d ago

Did you guys know this time 2 years ago when Trump was in office gas was a $1.87. Today with Biden its $4.89 I hope the price of everything going up is affecting yall the most!

Reply(13)
49
Related
NBC New York

New Jersey Primary Election 2022 Results: See Who Won

Officials have begun to call races in New Jersey's midterm elections, one of several states across the U.S. holding primaries on Tuesday. Although New Jersey voters did not cast their ballots for statewide races, they did vote for Democrat and Republican candidates vying for a number of open seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Joe Crowley
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Jamaal Bowman
New Jersey Globe

Burlington party organizations sweep county primaries

The New Jersey Globe projects that the Burlington Democratic and Republican organization slates have swept their respective countywide primary elections. On the Democratic side, incumbent County Commissioner Allison Eckel and organization-backed sheriff candidate James Kostoplis defeated Mount Holly Mayor Jason Jones and former Westampton Committeeman Lee Eckart, respectively, by huge margins. Incumbent Sheriff Anthony Basantis did not seek re-election to a second term.
BURLINGTON, NJ
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Senate Passes Bill Allowing for Human Composting

Want to go green after death? New York is one step closer to offering its residents more affordable and more sustainable options for their final resting place. According to Talk Death, the environmental impact of funerals and cremations is astounding. Approximately 1.4 million acres of land in the United States alone is currently used for cemeteries. The bodies buried in those 1.4 million acres of land use roughly four million gallons of embalming fluid, which just so happens to be made from carcinogenic chemicals, each and every year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#House#Republicans#Democrats#Woul
PIX11

‘Don’t say gay’ governor is not welcome in NYC, locals say

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, is coming to New York City to speak at a conservative event in Chelsea Piers this weekend, but the community does not want the controversial politician to come to the Big Apple. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

“This bill is crazy”: Ohio Republicans just voted to arm more teachers with guns

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With Democrats decrying the proposal as "madness," Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed through House Bill 99, which would allow school districts to send teachers and other staff to school with firearms.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy